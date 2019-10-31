Jeffrey Epstein autopsy report summary released, showing bone fracture photos

Fox News has obtained the summary of the autopsy report of disgraced financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who was found dead this past August in his Manhattan prison cell while awaiting trial on federal sex-trafficking charges. The report contained photos of fractures suffered by Epstein that forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Baden told Fox News are “rare” in suicidal hangings.

Baden revealed to “Fox & Friends” in an exclusive interview earlier Wednesday that Epstein’s body bore signs of homicide despite the New York City Medical Examiner’s Office ruling that the money man’s death was caused by suicide by hanging.

Baden, whom Epstein’s brother hired and who observed the autopsy, told Fox News the findings were more consistent with homicidal strangulation than a suicide.

He described three fractures that were noted in the autopsy: one each on the left and right sides of his larynx, specifically the thyroid cartilage or Adam’s apple, and one on the left hyoid bone above the Adam’s apple.

According to the autopsy summary, the hyoid bone exhibited a fracture on the left, and the thyroid showed two fractures, one on the right and one on the left — consistent with what Baden described.

“Those three fractures are extremely unusual in suicidal hangings and could occur much more commonly in homicidal strangulation,” Baden, also a Fox News contributor, said. – READ MORE