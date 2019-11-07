Jeffrey Epstein accuser says Prince Andrew ‘should go to jail’ in new interview

A woman who claims Jeffrey Epstein paid her to have sex with Britain’s Prince Andrew has said in a new interview that the second son of Queen Elizabeth II “should go to jail.”

“Prince Andrew should go to jail,” Virginia Roberts Giuffre says in a teaser for the report that is set to air this Sunday on the Nine Network’s “60 Minutes Australia” while standing outside the late convicted pedophile’s sprawling $56 million Upper East Side mansion.

“I mean, is he ever going to? Probably not,” adds Giuffre, who now lives in Australia, The New York Post reported.

Giuffre says in the speical that Epstein forced her to have sex with “the elite of the world.”

“I was trafficked to other billionaires. I was trafficked to other politicians,” she told the show. “They should be named and they should be shamed. What they’ve done is horrific.”

"There wasn't a part of my body that they did not abuse," Giuffre added.