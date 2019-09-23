Jeffrey Epstein Accuser: Ghislaine Maxwell Told Me to Recruit the ‘Youngest Looking Ones’

Virginia Roberts Giuffre on Friday appeared on television for the first time to detail the alleged horrors inflicted on her by deceased pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and his cohorts during an interview with Dateline NBC’s Savannah Guthrie.

Giuffre, one of the minors allegedly sexually assaulted and trafficked, said she was specifically trained by Ghislaine Maxwell to make sure her potential targets were the “youngest looking” girls she could find.

The first time she met Epstein, Giuffre said, Maxwell led her into a room where the billionaire was laying on a massage table completely nude. In that moment, Epstein and Maxwell exchanged a “Cheshire grin” followed by an approving head nod signaling his approval of the underage girl before Maxwell ordered her to perform sexual acts on Epstein.

“Jeffrey was very particular in the kind of girls he wanted. First off, the younger the better,” Giuffre said of Epstein’s ideal new recruit.

“Maxwell said that too,” she added. “During the training and telling me how to do it, she said ‘You always have to go for the youngest-looking ones.’” – READ MORE