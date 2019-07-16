Jeffrey Epstein accuser Courtney Wild: “He isn’t going to get away this time”

Courtney Wild, an alleged victim of Jeffrey Epstein, spoke at a news conference with her attorneys in New York City on Tuesday. Wild was an unnamed victim in the 2008 lawsuit against the Department of Justice for the secret plea deal that allowed Epstein to avoid criminal charges.

Wild said she was sexually abused by Epstein as a child. She said she “never had the chance for my voice to be heard” because of the secret plea deal and is now urging other victims to come forward.

“As long as the victims speak up, he isn’t going to get away this time. If you have already made the decision to come forward, thank you,” Wild said. “If you have not, the time is now.”

Epstein was arrested in New York on July 6 and charged last week with sex trafficking and sex trafficking conspiracy. He is alleged to have abused dozens of underage girls as young as 14 over a number of years. Since his arrest, Epstein has been held at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in downtown Manhattan, near City Hall.

On Monday, Wild attended a bail hearing as federal prosecutors asked a federal judge to reject a request by Epstein’s lawyers that he remain under house arrest in his $77 million Manhattan mansion until trial for his sex trafficking charges. She spoke inside the courtroom yesterday and read from a statement at the press conference on Tuesday, noting the similarities between the charges brought against Epstein in two states.

“This is no surprise Jeffrey Epstein was sexually abusing girls in New York,” Wild said on Tuesday. “He did it everywhere.” – READ MORE