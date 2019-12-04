Jeffrey Epstein Accused of Sexual Abuse By Nine More Women in New Lawsuit

The late financier Jeffrey Epstein has been accused of sexually abusing nine more women in a new lawsuit filed on Tuesday, Reuters reports. The incidents began as early as 1985 and targeted victims as young as 13 years old, according to the suit filed against Epstein’s estate.

The women, identified as Jane Does in the filing, allege the abuse spanned more than two decades. Six of the women claim they were raped. One alleges she was sexually assaulted, abused and battered beginning in 1985; another said she was age 14 when the abuse began around 1990 and a third alleges she was age 13 when she was abused around 2003.

“These women have lifelong trauma as a result of what Epstein did to them and now they have a chance at justice,” Jordan Merson, the lawyer for the nine accusers, said in a statement via New York Post. “The Executors of Epstein’s Estate have an opportunity to show that they do care for the survivors and turn over the full amount of his Estate to allow these women to be justly and fully compensated for all of their injuries,” Merson added.

Attempts to reach Epstein's estate lawyers were unsuccessful. Per Reuters, on November 14th, the executors of Epstein's estate, Darren Indyke and Richard Kahn, asked a judge in the U.S. Virgin Islands to establish a voluntary restitution fund to compensate Epstein's victims.