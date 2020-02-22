“Jeffrey And I Had Everyone On Videotape” Ghislaine Maxwell Reportedly Told Friend

Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged ‘madam’ told a former acquaintance that she and the now-dead pedophile had “everything on videotape,” according to The Telegraph.

The acquaintance, socialite and distant relative to the royals Christina Oxenberg, said that Maxwell also told her that Epstein bought a private helicopter because commercial pilots were “eyes and ears” he did not need.

She revealed she had spoken to the FBI about what she had been told.

Ms Oxenberg, 57, first met Maxwell in the early 1990s and said she would never forget a conversation the pair once had in Maxwell’s home.

“We were alone,” she said. “She said many things. All creepy. Unorthodox. Strange. I could not believe whatever she was saying was real. Stuff like: ‘Jeffrey and I have everyone on videotape.’” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Here --