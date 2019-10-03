Jeff Sessions Still Stands 100 Percent Behind Donald Trump

Jeff Sessions this week said he still supports President Donald Trump — even after, as one of the president’s earliest and most vocal supporters, he was forced to step down from his role as attorney general in November of 2018.

Sessions appeared on Tuesday night at a Republican fundraiser in Huntsville, Alabama, as The New York Post reported.

The fundraiser dinner for the Madison County Republican Party was attended by about 270 people, noted AL.com.

At the event, Sessions praised the president for “relentlessly and actually honoring the promises he made to the American people.”

The longtime former senator from Alabama was the first member of Congress to endorse Trump in the 2016 Republican presidential primary.

"Sessions — in a rare public speech — sounded more like the first member of Congress to endorse Trump in the 2016 Republican presidential primary than the eventual attorney general the president made a practice of belittling on Twitter throughout the nearly two years he led the Justice Department," AL.com noted.