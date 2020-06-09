Jeff Sessions shuts down Ilhan Omar in Twitter spat, then asks: ‘How’s your brother, by the way?’

Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions (R) and Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) sparred on social media on Friday after the congresswoman called for disbanding the Minneapolis Police Department.

Sessions ended the battle hitting out at Omar over allegations that she previously married her own sibling, asking the Democrat: “How’s your brother, by the way?”

Rep. Omar declared on Twitter, “The Minneapolis Police Department has proven themselves beyond reform. It’s time to disband them and reimagine public safety in Minneapolis.”

How’s your brother, by the way? — Jeff Sessions (@jeffsessions) June 5, 2020

Sessions was apparently making a dig at Omar over allegations that the marriage between her and her second husband, Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, was an immigration fraud scam, and that Elmi is actually her brother. Omar has dismissed the claims as ridiculous. – READ MORE

