Jeff Sessions Defends Rosenstein, Says Congress Needs to Focus Important Issues, NOT CORRUPT FBI & DOJ (Video)
How did this guy ever get elected to public office even before his post as U.S. Attorney General?
Jeff Sessions is officially out to lunch.
Somebody get Nero a fiddle.
LOL Jeff Sessions takes shots @realDonaldTrump this morning siding with Rod Rosenstein.
If the Republican Party dont get rid of him Im gonna #WalkAway pic.twitter.com/mq43wLyTIt
— MR BROWN (@0H0UR1) July 26, 2018