Jeff Flake Says He Would Support A Democrat In 2020, And He Names Names

Former Arizona Republican Sen. Jeff Flake will not back President Donald Trump’s re-election and will likely support the Democratic nominee, he said in an appearance on CBS This Morning Wednesday.

The frequent critic of Trump is a regular on the network morning show, hosting a segment called “Flake’s Take.”

The discussion began with the announcement that Republican Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld would challenge President Trump in 2020 for the GOP nomination, about which Flake remarked “I hope he’s not the last Republican to enter the field.”

When asked if he was going to support President Trump in 2020, Flake was clear that he would not. “No, I’m not. I didn’t support him last time and I won’t support him this time”

CBS hosts pressed him for specifics and Flake provided his favorites: “Joe Biden comes to mind. He strikes fear in the heart of a lot of Republicans because he can speak to the rust belt, for example, and he was in the Senate for more than 30 years. He knows how to work with Congress on a bipartisan basis.”

Flake continued, “Somebody like Amy Klobuchar, for example, who works very well across the aisle, and those type of people who can have a broader appeal, not just excite the base on the left, but also get crossover votes. I think that is what’s important.”

“Cory works well with the other side on a number of issues, I’ll be talking to him about criminal justice reform coming up” Flake added, referencing a future interview with Booker on “Flake’s Take.”

Flake served in the U.S. House of Representatives for Arizona’s 6th District from 2001-2013 before serving as Senator from 2013-2019. He took to the Senate floor October 2017 to deliver a fiery condemnation of Trump and announced his decision not to seek re-election.

Follow Whitney on TwitterClick here for reuse options!

Copyright 2019 Daily Caller News Foundation

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]