Jeff Flake Rules Out Primary Challenge To Trump, Signs With CBS News. Don Jr. Roasts Him.

President Donald Trump can breathe a sigh of relief! Ardent anti-Trump former Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) has ruled out a 2020 primary challenge against the sitting president, opting for a contributor position with CBS News instead.

The former senator announced the move on CBS “This Morning.”

NEW — “That won’t be me.” — Jeff Flake closes the door on a 2020 primary challenge to President Trump: pic.twitter.com/LCjsYiaaeB — J.D. Durkin (@jiveDurkey) January 29, 2019

Donald Trump Jr. was quick to react to the news, taking a jab at Flake on Twitter. “Shocked that Jeff flake who wouldn’t have come close to winning his home district isn’t going to run for president,” wrote the eldest Trump son. “I thought he was a real contender. Maybe try for dog catcher!”

Shocked that Jeff flake who wouldn’t have come close to winning his home district isn’t going to run for president. I thought he was a real contender🙄 Maybe try for dog catcher! — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 29, 2019