Jeff Flake: Republicans Should Not Fill SCOTUS Seat Until Election

Former Republican Senator Jeff Flake (AZ), the man who nearly derailed Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s appointment to the Supreme Court, has joined Sens. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) and Susan Collins (R-ME) in the call for Republicans to withhold voting on a SCOTUS nominee until after the election.

In a tweet on Saturday, the former senator from Arizona said that Republicans should hold themselves to the same standard that they set in 2016, neglecting the fact that they had no obligation to approve Obama’s appointee.

“In 2016, nine months before an election, we Republicans said that the next president should fill a Supreme Court vacancy. Today, six weeks before an election, we should hold the same position. Preserving the institution of the Senate should be paramount to any political gain,” he tweeted.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has already said that the GOP stands ready to approve President Trump’s nominee before the election, arguing that the 2016 standard does not apply to 2020, given the circumstances. – READ MORE

