 

Jeff Flake Reiterates His Call for Someone to Challenge Trump in 2020 — It Might Even Be Him (VIDEO)

Share:

Outgoing Senator Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) isn’t backing down from his call for Republicans to challenge President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

Flake, as IJR previously reported, resigned somewhat dramatically with a speech that was highly critical of the president, and he has remained a controversial figurewithin the GOP since.

While appearing on CNN on Friday, Flake told reporter Jim Acosta that “somebody” needs to challenge Trump and that he hadn’t ruled out the possibility that that person would be him.

“The country needs to be reminded of what it means to be conservative — certainly on the Republican side — and what it means to be decent as well because we need a lot more of that in our politics,” Flake said. – READ MORE

Share:
Staff

No Comments Yet

Comments are closed