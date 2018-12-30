Jeff Flake Reiterates His Call for Someone to Challenge Trump in 2020 — It Might Even Be Him (VIDEO)

Outgoing Senator Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) isn’t backing down from his call for Republicans to challenge President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

Flake, as IJR previously reported, resigned somewhat dramatically with a speech that was highly critical of the president, and he has remained a controversial figurewithin the GOP since.

"Somebody does need to challenge the President," from within the GOP in 2020, Jeff Flake, who did not rule out running himself, tells CNN. "[T]he country needs to be reminded what it means to be conservative… and what it means to be decent." pic.twitter.com/ckpGNjJach — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) December 29, 2018