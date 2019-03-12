Jeff Flake: Joe Biden Strikes Fear In A Lot Of Republicans

Be afraid, Republicans. Uncle Joe Biden is coming, according to former Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona.

Speaking to CBS News (where he now serves as a contributor), the notoriously moderate Republican said that the thought of former Vice President Joe Biden seeking the presidency in 2020 “strikes fear in a lot of Republicans.”

Joe Biden has not definitively said whether he will be running for president in 2020, but many expect him to make an announcement soon.

“He can speak to those states that President Trump won, the Rust Belt in particular, and he’s seen as more of a centrist. He was a Senator for 30 some years. He knows how to work with the Senate, with the Congress, and I think that’s certainly one that worries Republicans,” Flake said. –MORE