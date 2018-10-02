Jeff Flake Isn’t A Truth-Seeker, He’s A Coward

Here lies the problem with Jeff Flake and Republicans like him: Desiring civility is a fine thing, but it cannot replace your desire for liberty.

There’s a great quote from the poker movie “Rounders”: “If you can’t spot the sucker in the first half hour at the table, then you are the sucker.” Time and time again, Sen. Jeff Flake has allowed the left to use him as a tool to advance their agenda.

Flake’s desire to be accepted and loved by the left all too often ends with him knifing conservatives in the back. Repeated attempts to be liked by his enemies has now morphed into Flake working against the small-government ideals he once claimed to champion.

Flake: "Not a chance" I would have called for Kavanaugh investigation if I was running for reelection https://t.co/14QzosCZxt pic.twitter.com/si3w52c1BY — The Hill (@thehill) September 30, 2018

Flake didn’t delay Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation vote out of some sense of higher moral duty. Giving the FBI another week to take the same sworn statements we already have on record isn’t going to move anyone a single step closer to determining if Kavanaugh assaulted Christine Blasey Ford. For all his weakness, Flake knows this. For all his flaws, Flake is not an idiot. Well, not entirely.

I say “not entirely” because he seems to miss an essential awareness of reality. Flake is constantly being played for a fool by the left because he relates to the leftist’s desire to live in a world of make-believe. He thinks there can be some “return to civility” in Washington. If he can just shine enough Democrat shoes, pick up their dry-cleaning, or maroon himself on an island with enough of them, then all will be nice and civil.- READ MORE

Sen. Jeff Flake was met with a smattering of boos from the crowd at Saturday’s Global Citizen Festival in New York City.

Flake (R-Ariz.) appeared on the stage with Democratic Sen. Chris Coons (DE) and stated the two lawmakers were at the event to “support bipartisan leadership on foreign aid.”

WATCH: Sen. Flake encourages voters to "keep calling" their elected officials at #GlobalCitizen Festival: "Feel free to join me in an elevator any time," Sen. Flake says after being confronted by a sexual assault survivor in an elevator Friday before the vote on Judge Kavanaugh. pic.twitter.com/PYfkaksZgE — MSNBC (@MSNBC) September 29, 2018

Coons implored the crowd to reach out to lawmakers because “there are people’s voices we need to hear from around the world and here in our own country.”

“So feel free to join me in an elevator any time,” Flake added. – READ MORE