Jeff Flake Is Willing to Toss 2020 Win to Democrats If Trump Is Republican Nominee: ‘Look at the Long Term’

Former Republican Sen. Jeff Flake is not shy of his criticism toward President Donald Trump, and he’s explaining how he’d rather toss the 2020 presidential win to a Democrat than let Trump see a second term.

At the Intelligence Squared debate in New York on Thursday, Flake delivered a scathing rebuke of the president.

“Are you willing to lose a cycle for the Republican Party because of the principles that you’re arguing?” moderator John Donvan asked Flake.

“Oh yes, yes,” Flake answered.View image on Twitter

When asked what should happen if Trump is the Republican nominee, Flake said, “You sacrifice a generation, and you think, ‘Man, we might get some policy goals in the next year or two.’”

“Look at the long term. Look at the long term, at what you’re doing for the party, because people don’t want to be associated with it,” Flake added.

“It’s not to say that we want the Democrat elected, I’d like another Republican elected. But if we continue and go with President Trump, I think, that Republican principles, conservative principles will be damaged more in the long run by having President Trump with a second term than they would by limiting him to a first term.” – READ MORE