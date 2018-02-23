Jeff Flake to introduce bill to raise minimum age to purchase assault rifle to 21 years old

Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., is working with Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., on a new bill that raises the minimum age to buy assault rifles such as an AR-15 to 21 years old, he said Wednesday.

“A kid too young buy a handgun should be too young to buy an #AR15. Working with @SenFeinstein on a bipartisan bill that will raise the minimum purchase age for non-military buyers from 18 to 21 – the same age you currently have to be to purchase a handgun,” Flake tweeted.

Under federal law, the minimum age to buy a handgun is 21, and the minimum age to purchase a long gun is 18. – READ MORE

