True Pundit

Politics Security

Jeff Flake to introduce bill to raise minimum age to purchase assault rifle to 21 years old

Posted on by
Share:

Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., is working with Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., on a new bill that raises the minimum age to buy assault rifles such as an AR-15 to 21 years old, he said Wednesday.

“A kid too young buy a handgun should be too young to buy an #AR15. Working with @SenFeinstein on a bipartisan bill that will raise the minimum purchase age for non-military buyers from 18 to 21 – the same age you currently have to be to purchase a handgun,” Flake tweeted.

Under federal law, the minimum age to buy a handgun is 21, and the minimum age to purchase a long gun is 18. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Jeff Flake to introduce bill to raise minimum age to purchase assault rifle to 21 years old
Jeff Flake to introduce bill to raise minimum age to purchase assault rifle to 21 years old

'A kid too young buy a handgun should be too young to buy an #AR15. Working with @SenFeinstein on a bipartisan bill that will raise the mini...
Washington Examiner Washington Examiner
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: