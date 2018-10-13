Jeff Flake: I hope that somebody runs in primary against Trump (VIDEO)

Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) slammed President Trump as unmoored from conservative principles and said he hopes he gets a primary opponent in 2020 who can remind Republicans of “what it means to be decent.”

“I do hope that somebody does run in the primary against the president. I think the Republicans need to be reminded of what conservatism really is and what it means to be decent, and we haven’t had that kind of politics lately,” Flake, who is retiring after his term ends in January, told C-SPAN.

Flake said the ceremonies honoring the late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) after his death from brain cancer in August served as a “reminder” of the stark differences between his politics and those of the president. – READ MORE