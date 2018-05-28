True Pundit

Jeff Flake Goes After Trump in Commencement Speech — This Is What the ‘Bottom’ Looks Like (VIDEO)

Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) heavily criticized President Donald Trumpduring an address at Harvard Law School’s graduation ceremony, calling this what “bottom” looks like.

Flake told graduates that the presidency “has been debased by a figure who has a seemingly bottomless appetite for destruction and division and only a passing familiarity with how the constitution works.”

The senator, who is not seeking reelection, said that in his opinion, the Founding Fathers couldn’t have imagined “that the beauty of their invention might someday founder on the rocks of reality television.”

He added that America’s biggest enemies doing their worst “couldn’t hurt us more than we are hurting ourselves.” – READ MORE

