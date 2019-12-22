Jeff Flake Confronts His Former GOP Colleagues on Impeachment: What If Obama Were in Trump’s Position?

Former Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) is calling on Republican lawmakers in the Senate to “remember who we are,” amid the impeachment against President Donald Trump.

Flake — who retired as a Republican senator in October 2017 — penned an op-ed in The Washington Post published on Friday, where he wrote, “President Trump is on trial. But in a very real sense, so are you. And so is the political party to which we belong.”

The former senator — who has expressed his disapproval of Trump — continued to blast Trump for claiming “his behavior” is “perfect.” He wrote:

“Personally, I have never met anyone whose behavior can be described as perfect, but so often has the president repeated this obvious untruth that it has become a form of dogma in our party. And sure enough, as dogma demands, there are members of our party denying objective reality by repeating the line that ‘the president did nothing wrong.’ My colleagues, the danger of an untruthful president is compounded when an equal branch follows that president off the cliff, into the abyss of unreality and untruth.”

Flake then questioned Republican senators: “What if President Barack Obama had engaged in precisely the same behavior?”

"I know the answer to that question with certainty, and so do you," he responded to his question, adding, "You would have understood with striking clarity the threat it posed, and you would have known exactly what to do."