Jeff Flake Calls Trump Rallies ‘Spasms Of A Dying Party,’ then James Woods Sets Him Straight

After Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., made disparaging remarks about President Donald Trump’s supporters and the state of the Republican Party, actor and conservative commentator James Woods took to social media to correct the record.

“When you look at some of the audiences cheering for Republicans, sometimes, you look out there and you say, ‘those are the spasms of a dying party,’” the outgoing senator said, according to The Hill.

James Woods, who has amassed a large online following for his right-wing punditry, issued a response to Flake on Twitter:

You mean the party that has the Presidency, the House, the Senate, the Supreme Court, the majority of State Legislatures, the majority of State Governors, and is poised the steamroll over the broke Democrats in 2018, 2020, and 2024? You mean THAT dying party? #NumbskullJeffFlake? https://t.co/TULfAGEvMz — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) December 25, 2017

“You mean the party that has the Presidency, the House, the Senate, the Supreme Court, the majority of State Legislatures, the majority of State Governors, and is poised the steamroll over the broke Democrats in 2018, 2020, and 2024? You mean THAT dying party?” wrote the star of “Salvador.”

Woods’ statement does poke a large hole in Flake’s argument. – READ MORE

