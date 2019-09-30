Jeff Flake Backs Impeachment, Calls on Republicans to Not Support Trump’s Reelection

Former Senator Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) made his support for the impeachment of President Donald Trump public in an op-ed published in The Washington Post on Monday.

Flake — who decided not to run for reelection in 2018 after several public disagreements with Senate Republicans and President Trump — explained his support for Trump’s impeachment and called for his former Republican colleagues to make the “difficult” decision to see impeachment through.

“With what we now know, the president’s actions warrant impeachment. The Constitution of course does not require it, and although Article II, Section 4 is clear about remedies for abuse of office, I have grave reservations about impeachment. I fear that, given the profound division in the country, an impeachment proceeding at such a toxic moment might actually benefit a president who thrives on chaos. Disunion is the oxygen of this presidency. He is the maestro of a brand of discord that benefits only him and ravages everything else. So although impeachment now seems inevitable, I fear it all the same. I understand others who might have similar reservations. The decision to impeach or not is a difficult one indeed.”

Flake went on to write that he understands the arguments against impeachment but noted the “easy” decision would be to drop all support for Trump’s reelection bid. – READ MORE