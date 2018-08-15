Jeff Colyer concedes to Trump-backed Kris Kobach in Kansas GOP governor’s race one week after vote

Incumbent Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer conceded to his opponent, Secretary of State Kris Kobach, in the state’s Republican primary Tuesday night, one week after the extremely narrow vote.

The latest vote tally put Kobach, whom President Trump had endorsed, just 345 votes over Colyer out of more than 311,000 initially counted.

Kobach took to Twitter to thank the governor for his endorsement and his “gracious call” to concede.

Thank you Governor Colyer for your gracious call this evening offering your endorsement to #TeamKobach for Kansas Governor. I look forward to working with Governor Colyer and all Republicans to keep Kansas red in November! #ksleg #ksgov #MAGA #MKGA pic.twitter.com/Kk10LrbAK1 — Kris W. Kobach (@KrisKobach1787) August 15, 2018

The close race called for a lengthy county-by-county review of provisional ballots and resulted in both candidates’ challenging each other’s legal interpretations, sending observers to monitor the vote count and raising the specter of lawsuits. – READ MORE

It’s becoming clear that Democrats will stop at nothing to get their “blue wave” to happen.

In Tuesday’s special election for Ohio’s 12th Congressional District, Republican Troy Balderson won by a narrow margin — around 1,600 votes.

Such a slim margin in this special election has brought to light the dangerous consequences voter fraud can have for those who play fair.

According to expert Eric Eggers, research director at the Government Accountability Institute, 170 registered voters in Ohio’s 12th Congressional District are listed as being “over 116 years old.”

Considering that the world’s oldest living person is a 115-year-old resident of Japan, this is a big problem.

“That’s 10 percent of Balderson’s current margin of victory, pending provisional ballots,” Eggers wrote. “And 72 voters over the age of 116 who ‘live’ in Balderson’s district cast ballots in the 2016 election.”

In fact, many of the voters on Ohio’s rolls list their birthdays as Jan. 1, 1800, making them 218 years old. Clearly something is amiss. – READ MORE