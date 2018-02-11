Jeff Bezos, Warren Buffett, Bill Gates lose $10B in market plunges

Five of the world’s richest billionaires lost a combined $15 billion this week after the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged more than 1,000 points — twice — in two of the most historical nosedives ever.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, who recently snagged the title of the world’s richest person, lost the most — a record $5.26 billion this week — bringing his net worth down to $113 billion.

Billionaires Warren Buffett and Facebook cofounder Mark Zuckerberg were also among the other biggest losers this week, losing $3.53 billion and $3.45 billion, respectively.

Microsoft cofounder Bill Gates, who got bumped to the second spot on the world’s rich list, lost a mere $2 billion, putting his net worth at $89.3 billion. – READ MORE