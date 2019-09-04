Jeanine Pirro on Her Fox News Hiatus: ‘They Suspended Me’

Tuesday while doing an interview on Salem Radio Network’s “America First with Sebastian Gorka,” Fox News host Jeanine Pirro acknowledged she was suspended by Fox News in-between segments on a YouTube live feed of the show.

Partial transcript as follows:

PIRRO: Oh good. I love it. I would love it. We’ll see if they let me. You know Fox reviews everything. They’re unbelievable.

PIRRO: No. They’re still saying you cannot do Bill O’Reilly, you cannot do Newsmax, you cannot do — oh no —

GORKA: That’s a shame.

You know what, they suspended me. And I'm not going to get fired. You know I'm worried that that suspension was the basis to tee up for anything I do wrong, they'll fire me.