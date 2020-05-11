Jayapal: Coronavirus ‘Suffering’ Gives Democrats ‘Leverage’ in Congress (VIDEO)

The “enormous suffering” that has killed more than 74,000 Americans provides Democrats leverage on legislation addressing the coronavirus, Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D., Wash.) told the liberal website Vox on Wednesday.

“When you think about traditional situations of crisis … whoever the ruling party is in the White House, that individual has this enormous opportunity to bring people together because that’s what people want in a crisis,” Jayapal said. “None of that has happened…. For me, the leverage is that there is enormous suffering, and if we do not respond with the boldness and the scale that this crisis demands, then that suffering will continue.”

Jayapal faced criticism from conservatives in April when she warned Democrats were “giving away leverage” if they passed a clean bill replenishing the Paycheck Protection Program, which provides forgivable loans to small businesses reeling from the pandemic. Democrats held up funding for weeks before they agreed to a $484 billion bill that also included additional aid for hospitals and testing. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --