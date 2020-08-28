Jason Whitlock On LeBron James: ‘He’s Promoting Racism … His Bigotry Is No Surprise’

On Tuesday, following the outbursts from NBA star LeBron James after the Kenosha, Wisconsin, shooting of Jacob Blake by police, Jason Whitlock of Outkick The Coverage slammed James in an article titled, “LeBron James Is A Bigot.”

Whitlock began: Time for BLM 101, Volume 4. BLM 101 is dedicated to educating professional athletes about the negative consequences of the Black Lives Matter movement. BLM 101 makes every effort to avoid snark and ridicule. Today that will be difficult.

“OK, let’s head to the NBA Bubble at Disney World and check in with the NBA Police Review Board headed by internal affairs officer LeBron James,” Whitlock wrote. “From his Florida hotel, Officer James is leading the investigation into the Kenosha, Wisconsin police-involved shooting of Jacob Blake.”

Whitlock quoted James tweeting, “And y’all wonder why we say what we say about the police! Someone please tell me WTF is this?! Exactly another black man being targeted. This shit is so wrong and so sad! Feel so sorry for him, his family and our people! We want justice.” Whitlock segued to James’ remarks on Monday night, when he told a press conference, “I know people get tired of hearing me say it, but we are scared as black people in America. Black men, black women, black kids, we are terrified.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --