Jason Chaffetz: The IG report is our best shot at the truth about Hillary’s emails (and it could be explosive)

Hawaii isn’t the only place bracing for a major eruption at any time. Washington awaits the explosive release of a highly anticipated report from the Justice Department’s Office of Inspector General (OIG) on its examination of the FBI’s highly questionable investigation of Hillary Clinton’s use of a private server to handle her State Department emails when she was secretary of state.

The new OIG report, expected to be released within days, could unleash serious consequences for senior-level Justice Department and FBI officials who served during the Obama presidency.

Given the tools available to the OIG and the credibility of Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz, the latest report could also uncover new and seriously damaging information about Clinton’s email practices, including her handling of classified information.

FBI Director James Comey (later fired by President Trump) criticized Clinton’s handling of emails in July 2016, while she was running for president against Donald Trump.

Comey said in a news conference that no reasonable prosecutor would file charges against Clinton for acting illegally – a controversial finding. But he stated: “Although we did not find clear evidence that Secretary Clinton or her colleagues intended to violate laws governing the handling of classified information, there is evidence that they were extremely careless in their handling of very sensitive, highly classified information.”

Unlike Congress, the OIG has the cooperation at the Department of Justice to do an in-depth, full-scale investigation. The infighting between branches of government that we see in congressional investigations does not exist with OIG investigations because the OIG is still a part of the executive branch.

Furthermore, each of the 73 inspectors general has a full complement of special agents, auditors, inspectors and attorneys. Inspector General Horowitz has a staff of 450. By comparison, the House Oversight Committee has a staff of roughly 60.

