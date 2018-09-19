Jason Chaffetz: The Deep State is real – I’ve seen it up close and it’s far worse than you can imagine

With each successive batch of text messages released between then-FBI agent Peter Strzok and then-FBI lawyer Lisa Page, the evidence supporting a politically motivated Deep State within the federal government spills out into the open.

Based on my own experience, this particular set of text messages is the tip of the iceberg. While serving on the House Oversight Committee, I saw firsthand how those in control of our bureaucracy brazenly abuse their power – spying, manipulating and misleading – in an effort to perpetuate their stranglehold on the government.

What I witnessed and wrote about in my new book –“The Deep State: How an Army of Bureaucrats Protected Barack Obama and is Working to Destroy the Trump Agenda” – was a bureaucracy that allowed agencies to become weaponized in the service of political battles.

In the beginning, that meant protecting President Obama by using federal power to target political opponents or by covering the tracks of the corrupt or incompetent within his administration. By the time I left Congress, the Deep State’s focus had shifted to thwarting the administration of the newly elected President Donald Trump.

My first run-in with the Deep State happened weeks after the Benghazi terrorist attacks of September 11, 2012. In an encounter highlighted in my book, I went face-to-face with a lawyer sent to Libya by Hillary Clinton’s State Department to act as a spy and ensure I did not ever get to the truth of what happened on that tragic night.

When I refused to allow this State Department lawyer to participate in a briefing for which his security clearance was insufficient, he immediately called Clinton Chief of Staff and fixer Cheryl Mills to demand entrance to the meeting. His real purpose was to intimidate witnesses from being candid with a congressman. – READ MORE

James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas has released their first dose of undercover footage allegedly revealing the shadowy actors of the “deep state.” In Tuesday’s footage, an employee of the State Department and a member of the Metro DC Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) admits to working on DSA work while on the clock and makes it clear that his goal is to “resist everything” at “every level.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

State Department employee Stuart Karaffa tells undercover Project Veritas reporters that he drafts communication for his DSA activism on the taxpayers’ dime, though he’s careful not to leave a “paper trail.”

“I’m careful about it,” he says in the footage. “I don’t leave a paper trail, like I leave emails, and like any press s*** that comes up I leave that until after 5:30. But as soon as 5:31 hits, got my, like, draft messages ready to send out.”- READ MORE