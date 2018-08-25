Jason Chaffetz on AWOL Jeff Sessions: Absent, Ineffective, Missing, a Disappointment, I Don’t Believe Him (VIDEO)

This afternoon FOX News contributor and former GOP lawmaker Jason Chaffetz weighed in on Jeff Sessions.

Jason Chaffetz: I think he’s one of the most ineffective Attorney Generals we’ve ever had in this nation. Donald Trump was right. He should have told the president before he took that job that he would have to recuse himself… He has not pursued a number of prosecutions… I don’t believe him. I really don’t believe him – READ MORE

President Trump turned Attorney General Jeff Sessions‘s words back on him Friday morning, urging him to take control of the Department of Justice (DOJ).

“Come on Jeff, you can do it, the country is waiting!” Trump tweeted.

Trump earlier this week told Fox News that Sessions “never took control of the Justice Department.”

“Department of Justice will not be improperly influenced by political considerations.” Jeff, this is GREAT, what everyone wants, so look into all of the corruption on the “other side” including deleted Emails, Comey lies & leaks, Mueller conflicts, McCabe, Strzok, Page, Ohr…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 24, 2018

….FISA abuse, Christopher Steele & his phony and corrupt Dossier, the Clinton Foundation, illegal surveillance of Trump Campaign, Russian collusion by Dems – and so much more. Open up the papers & documents without redaction? Come on Jeff, you can do it, the country is waiting! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 24, 2018

“When everybody sees what’s going on in the Justice Department — I always put ‘justice’ now with quotes — it’s a very, very sad day,” Trump told “Fox & Friends” this week.

He went on to say he only gave Sessions the attorney general job to reward his loyalty and asked, “What kind of a man is this?” – READ MORE