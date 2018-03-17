Jason Chaffetz, DOJ Clash Over Whether Jeff Sessions Promised Fast & Furious Documents

True Pundit

Former Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-UT) took to Twitter last week to claim that Attorney General Jeff Sessions had refused to provide Department of Justice documents about Operation Fast & Furious to congressional investigators.

But a Department of Justice (DOJ) source present at a meeting between Chaffetz and Sessions told Breitbart News that Sessions did not refuse to provide documents relating to Fast & Furious. On the contrary, the source said, the attorney general indicated that he would talk to Department of Justice attorneys about doing so.

Last Wednesday, nearly a year after the meeting, the Department of Justice and the House Oversight Committee reached an agreement for documents on Fast and Furious to be provided to congressional investigators. – READ MORE

