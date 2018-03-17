Politics
Jason Chaffetz, DOJ Clash Over Whether Jeff Sessions Promised Fast & Furious Documents
Former Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-UT) took to Twitter last week to claim that Attorney General Jeff Sessions had refused to provide Department of Justice documents about Operation Fast & Furious to congressional investigators.
I met with AG Sessions to get the Fast & Furious documents. He said NO and decided to let it continue to play out in court. Frustrating and disappointing to say the least. @realDonaldTrump #FastAndFurious https://t.co/0rRaSAskC8
— Jason Chaffetz (@jasoninthehouse) March 3, 2018
But a Department of Justice (DOJ) source present at a meeting between Chaffetz and Sessions told Breitbart News that Sessions did not refuse to provide documents relating to Fast & Furious. On the contrary, the source said, the attorney general indicated that he would talk to Department of Justice attorneys about doing so.
Last Wednesday, nearly a year after the meeting, the Department of Justice and the House Oversight Committee reached an agreement for documents on Fast and Furious to be provided to congressional investigators. – READ MORE
