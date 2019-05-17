Jason Chaffetz: Biden falsely claims no hint of scandal when he was VP

The bewildering claim by Democratic presidential hopeful and former Vice President Joe Biden this week that that “there wasn’t a single, solitary hint of scandal” during the Obama-Biden administration may help explain why President Trump refers to Biden as Sleepy Joe.

Biden must have slept through the eight years of scandals that resulted in American deaths at home and abroad, the weaponization of our executive branch agencies, and the compromise of our classified information when he served as vice president under President Barack Obama.

Try telling the family of slain Border Patrol Agent Brian Terry that the Obama-Biden administration was scandal-free. Terry was killed by a gun our government deliberately sold to drug cartels in Mexico. Not only did the Obama-Biden Justice Department know about that operation – Attorney General Eric Holder participated in covering it up when the scandal broke.

Try telling the families of four people murdered by terrorists in Benghazi, Libya and the brave men who fought to save them that there were no scandals. The congressional investigation into the incident very clearly revealed that State Department officials made a deliberate decision to withhold required security from the U.S. diplomatic facility in Benghazi.

In Benghazi, officials sent Defense Department security teams home. They waived security requirements, even as the ambassador begged them to reconsider. In a congressional hearing, they openly admitted that the decision had nothing to do with the budget. – READ MORE