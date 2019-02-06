Jason Chaffetz Accuses Democrats Of Caring More About Banning Straws Than Saving Infants

Former GOP Rep. Jason Chaffetz of Utah said Democrats care more about banning straws than they do about saving infants.

“What in the world is wrong with these Democrats? We’re talking about an infant,” Chaffetz said on “Fox & Friends” Tuesday. “The one who should be protected the most, and these people want to see this baby die or get killed?”

“They put as much energy into banning straws — and they put no energy into protecting a newborn baby. It’s unbelievable,” he continued.

Chaffetz said an infant must be protected at all costs and said the country should have a national debate on the subject.

“There is no choice when a baby’s being born. You protect that baby. You do everything in your power to protect that life,” he said.

“Their choice is over at that point, folks. And if they want to have a national dialogue about killing babies when the woman is dilated and having that baby and is there on the table, I want to have that debate. Because, what’s wrong with our country, if this is even a discussion?”

