Japanese astronaut says he’s grown 3.5 inches taller since traveling to space

There are several different factors that help to determine how tall each of us stands. Genetics obviously plays a big role, but the gravitational pull of the Earth also has a say in the matter, and Japanese astronaut Norishige Kanai just discovered that the planet has been making him several inches shorter.

Kanai, who only just arrived at the International Space Station on December 19th, took to Twitter to announce that his brief stay in space has resulted in a growth spurt of nine centimeters, or about three and a half inches.

“Good morning, everyone,” Kanai wrote. “Today I share some serious news. Since coming to space, I have grown 9 centimeters. This is the most I’ve grown in 3 weeks since junior high school.”

Scientists have long known that the lack of gravity in space leads to temporary jumps in height, but the typical change is around two inches. Kanai has already grown nearly double that, and while it might sound like a pleasant side effect of a trip into Earth’s orbit, it can have some very real consequences. – READ MORE

The tail end of 2017 was packed with interesting asteroid sightings and near-misses that gave skywatchers a reason to look up, but the biggest threat from above in 2018 might be manmade. China’s Tiangong-1 space station has been completely out of control for months now, and space agencies from all over the world are expecting it to come crashing down to Earth in early 2018. Unfortunately, nobody knows exactly when or where the massive hunk of space junk will land.

Tiangong-1 — which means “Heavenly Palace” — hosted a number of Chinese astronauts during its brief life span, but after its extended mission ended in 2016 the Chinese space agency revealed that it had lost communication with the spacecraft and that its decaying orbit would eventually result in it plummeting to Earth. That’s not great news.

Tiangong-1 is Scientists who have been monitoring the space station’s troubled existence have been attempting to forecast where it might slam into our planet but have only been able to narrow it down to an area between 43 degrees north and 43 degrees south. Most of that area is covered by ocean, but there’s still around a 1 in 10,000 chance that the debris lands on a populated area, potentially injuring people or damaging structures.- READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *