Jane Fonda urges Dems to be ‘as tough as Mitch McConnell,’ block RBG successor

Jane Fonda urged Democrats to be “as tough as Mitch McConnell” and not allow Republicans to fill the vacant Supreme Court seat left behind by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Fonda spoke on “Real Time with Bill Maher,” after news broke during the taping of the show that Ginsburg had died at 87 after a long battle with cancer.

As a political battle looms over Ginsburg’s replacement, Fonda pleaded that the left must hold the line following the bitter 2016 battle to replace Justice Antonin Scalia after his sudden death.

“I’m still reeling, Bill,” Fonda told host Bill Maher. “I just heard that Ruth Bader Ginsburg died. We have to be as tough as Mitch McConnell and not allow them to do one frickin’ thing until the election results. I mean, we have to rise up and not allow them to do it. If Mitch McConnell can do it, let’s get some — grow some b—s and ovaries.”

McConnell held up then-President Obama’s SCOTUS nomination of Merrick Garland in 2016, citing the “Biden rule” — made by the then-senator in 1992 about not confirming justices during an election year, particularly when the Senate is controlled by the opposing party. In a statement Friday evening, the Senate majority leader announced his intent to proceed with the confirmation process, despite the November election being just weeks away. – READ MORE

