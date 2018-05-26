Jane Fonda: Trump, The Right Are Afraid of ‘Multi-Racial Unity’

Being woke is a constant struggle in these ever-changing times.

Actress and activist Jane Fonda, (starring in a new film this weekend about rich sad white women called Book Club), wrote a blog piece about how racism is perpetuated in America. In her hard-hitting celebrity analysis, she wrote that Trump, rooted in the “bedrock of White Supremacy,” has a “fear of multiracial unity.”

But it’s not just Trump that plays into this awful worldview, where multiply, divide, and conquer apparently reigns supreme. It’s the people on the right, and even what Fonda calls the “neo-liberals.” The right, apparently, is the “common enemy.” The irony of a wealthy Hollywood elitist criticizing what she calls the “ruling class, the corporate elite,” apparently escapes her.

She expanded, “What we must admit is that the far right, the Koch brothers, the Trumpists, the Steve Bannons and, yes, even some neo-liberal- Wall-Street-apologists who make sure Blacks and Browns are marginalized are the same ones who also hurt the poor and White working class by weakening labor unions, not coming up with new job development and infrastructure improvements in areas where mines and factories have closed.” – READ MORE

