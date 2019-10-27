Jane Fonda, Ted Danson arrested in DC for protesting climate change

Actress Jane Fonda has been arrested again while protesting in Washington, D.C., this time with fellow actor Ted Danson.

The duo was marching to Capitol Hill as part of Fonda’s “Fire Drill Fridays” to protest climate change, inspired this week by demands to “protect and restore our oceans,” according to the campaign’s official Twitter account.

A video of Fonda’s arrest was shared via Twitter, featuring a cheering crowd and Fonda, 81, proudly holding her hands over her head.

.@Janefonda was just arrested for the 3rd time calling on climate justice now. This week we are demanding the protection and restoration of our oceans #firedrillfriday pic.twitter.com/yn7ap4UWOC — Fire Drill Fridays (@FireDrillFriday) October 25, 2019

Danson, 71, was also arrested, and an image of him with his hands zip-tied together was also shared.