Jane Fonda supporting Bernie Sanders, calling him the ‘climate candidate’

Jane Fonda is throwing her support behind Bernie Sanders in the 2020 presidential race due to his position on climate change.

The 82-year-old celebrity spoke ahead of another Fire Drill Friday protest in Los Angeles where she noted that since Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar, two candidates she reportedly donated to, are out of the race, she’s backing Sanders to be the Democratic nominee to go up against Donald Trump in the 2020 general election.

“We have to get a climate president in office, and there’s only one right now, and that’s Bernie Sanders,” she told USA Today prior to the rally. “So, I’m indirectly saying I believe you have to support the climate candidate.”

The Super Tuesday Democratic primaries catapulted Vice President Joe Biden to front-runner and, after others vying for the Democratic nomination dropped out, rendered the race to one between Biden and Sanders, I-Vt. Sanders is looking to recapture the momentum that powered him through early states before Biden surged in South Carolina and many of the 14 primary contests Tuesday.

Fonda, who is starring in “Grace and Frankie,” followed a group of people who spoke at a protest in Los Angeles about how climate change has impacted them personally. She gave an impassioned speech clad in her usual red jacket where she took shots at the fossil fuel industry and the “small bunch of white men” getting rich off of it. – READ MORE

