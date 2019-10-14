JANE FONDA: I’ve been ‘a climate scientist for decades and decades’ (VIDEO)

Liberals like to say that 97 percent of scientists agree that “humans are causing global warming and climate change.”

Saying she’s been inspired by Greta Thunberg, Jane Fonda tells @ABC she’s going to hold a weekly protest in DC on climate change: “I’m moving here. I’m going to be here through Thanksgiving, and Christmas, sleep, rain, whatever it is.” “This is a crisis.” https://t.co/57QJ2Xbx51 pic.twitter.com/k1Z2IC5aYu — ABC News (@ABC) October 11, 2019

It’s easy to see how they get to that number, when people like geriatric actress Jane Fonda self-identify as a “climate scientist.”

Fonda was arrested outside the Capitol on Friday, and somehow appeared on television a short time later. (It’s as if the whole arrest thing was a farce…?)

"The student climate strikers have really inspired me to do more than I've been doing," Fonda told ABC News, "and so I said I'm going to get out of my comfort zone. I'm going to do something that, you know, is not easy for me right now, but I'm moving here," she said, referring to Washington, DC.