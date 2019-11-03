Jane Fonda Arrested Again, with Rosanna Arquette at Climate Change Protest

For Jane Fonda and Washington D.C.’s Capitol Hill police, it’s same time, next Friday. Only the supporting cast changes.

The left-wing Hollywood star and activist was arrested again in Washington D.C. as part of her ongoing series of weekly climate protests. It marks the fourth time in four weeks that Fonda has been apprehended by authorities since announcing that she was taking a break from Hollywood and devoting herself to “climate justice.”

On Friday, Fonda was arrested with a new cast of characters including actresses Rosanna Arquette and Catherine Keener.

We are in the US Senate Hart building where @Janefonda was just arrested for the 4th time demanding #ClimateJustice and uplifting the disproportionate effects on women from climate change. #FireDrillFriday 🔥 pic.twitter.com/UCZKDqqxge — Fire Drill Fridays (@FireDrillFriday) November 1, 2019

Fonda and her fellow Hollywood stars were arrested in the U.S. Senate Hart Building, according to a Twitter post from Fire Drill Fridays, the actress’ climate activism group. – READ MORE