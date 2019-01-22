Jamie Lee Curtis regrets ‘snap judgment’ about boys accused of harassing Native American elder

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis has apologized for making a “snap judgment” about the encounter between a Native American elder and a group of Catholic boys, saying she should have known better than to “judge a book by its cover.”

“There are two sides to every story,” she tweeted Sunday. “I made a snap judgment based on a photograph & I know better than to judge a book by its cover. I wasn’t there. I shouldn’t have commented. I’m glad there wasn’t violence. I hope these two men can meet and find common ground as can WE ALL!”

She also suggested that President Trump host Omaha elder Nathan Phillips and Covington Catholic High School student Nick Sandmann for root beers, similar to the “beer summit” that President Barack Obama held with Harvard professor Henry Louis Gates and the Boston police officer who arrested him in 2009.

