James Woods unimpressed by #BigBrotherStarbucks and its new ‘potty training’ manual

As Twitchy reported, following the arrest of two black men accused of loitering at a Philadelphia location, Starbucks rolled out the welcome mat and declared that “any person who enters our spaces, including patios, cafes and restrooms, regardless of whether they make a purchase, is considered a customer.”

And then #BigBrotherStarbucks will help you with potty training… pic.twitter.com/uWU9yqpTBL — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) May 30, 2018

Actor James Woods shared this bit of the training, which focused on approaching these new customers as humans.- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1