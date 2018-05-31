True Pundit

James Woods unimpressed by #BigBrotherStarbucks and its new ‘potty training’ manual

As Twitchy reported, following the arrest of two black men accused of loitering at a Philadelphia location, Starbucks rolled out the welcome mat and declared that “any person who enters our spaces, including patios, cafes and restrooms, regardless of whether they make a purchase, is considered a customer.”

Actor James Woods shared this bit of the training, which focused on approaching these new customers as humans.- READ MORE

Starbucks employees learned how to be "color brave" and more during Tuesday afternoon's shutdown.

