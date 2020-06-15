James Woods Tweets Out Honor Roll For Police Officers Who Died In 2020

Conservative actor James Woods has started a campaign on Twitter listing all police officers who died in the line of duty in 2020.

James Woods started tweeting out the names of police officers who died in the line of duty in 2020 earlier this week.

“Some will be from deaths seemingly unrelated,” he wrote, but clarified that “a cancer death, however, may have resulted from assisting during the World Trade Center rescue and aftermath, for example.”

This happened to another conservative verified user I know. They locked her account, then immediately unlocked it. I’m guessing other free thinkers have had the same experience. Probably practicing for the upcoming purge of conservative speech during the election cycle. pic.twitter.com/VBs5mHjYpx — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) June 9, 2020

Woods eventually tweeted out 101 dedications over 2 days to officers and some K9 officers who also died in the line of duty. The number one cause of death this year was COVID-19, with 47 of the officers dying due to complications caused by the disease, with the next biggest killer of gunfire at 23, then automobile collisions claiming another 12 lives.

However, Twitter didn’t seem to like that Woods had dedicated his time to memorializing police officers, as his account was temporarily locked. – READ MORE

