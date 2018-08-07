James Woods Targets Jim Acosta with Biggest Twitter Knockout We Have Ever Seen

This month Acosta aired his hurt feelings concerning the Trump administration’s accusation that Acosta and his fellow journalists were peddling “fake news.”

“It is not fair. It is not fair. It is not just. It is un-American to come out here and call the press the enemy of the people,” Acosta said, according to Business Insider.

Woods sought to educate Acosta about how reporters should behave in a free society:

Dear Jim, of course the press is not the enemy of the people. Unbiased, honest, responsible journalism is a bulwark of free society. Vain, narcissistic, biased blather is not journalism. You are, sir, are not a journalist, but you are the enema of the people. @Acosta @PressSec — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) August 3, 2018

“Unbiased, honest, responsible journalism is the bulwark of free society. Vain, narcissistic, biased blather is not journalism.” – READ MORE

Back in 2015, you see, Sanders gave an interview to Vox impresario Ezra Klein in which he said something regarding immigration that might have his supporters a bit uneasy.

“You said being a democratic socialist means a more international view,” Klein said during the conversation. “I think if you take global poverty that seriously, it leads you to conclusions that in the U.S. are considered out of political bounds. Things like sharply raising the level of immigration we permit, even up to a level of open borders. About sharply increasing …”

Before he sold out his followers, old #BankFraudBernie was the proverbial blind squirrel who actually found an acorn of wisdom from time to time… pic.twitter.com/zznJjpRxv6 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) August 3, 2018

“Open borders?” Sanders replied. “No, that’s a Koch brothers proposal.”

Hrm. Well, let’s try again: “Really?” Klein asked.

“Of course. That’s a right-wing proposal, which says essentially there is no United States,” Sanders continued.

“It would make a lot of global poor richer, wouldn’t it?” Klein said.

“It would make everybody in America poorer — you’re doing away with the concept of a nation state, and I don’t think there’s any country in the world that believes in that,” Sanders said. “If you believe in a nation state or in a country called the United States or UK or Denmark or any other country, you have an obligation in my view to do everything we can to help poor people. What right-wing people in this country would love is an open-border policy. Bring in all kinds of people, work for $2 or $3 an hour, that would be great for them.”

This isn’t a particularly right-wing point of view, which should be obvious, but the rest of the answer is pretty much spot-on. And, James Woods was willing to quote “Bank Fraud Bernie” — referring to Sanders’ wife’s alleged role in a bank fraud case — on his Twitter feed. – READ MORE

