James Woods Takes Twitter War to New Level, Scorches CNN ‘Whore’ Jim Acosta

James Woods is not a fan of CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta. Not a whole lot of conservatives are, mind you. However, Woods just took things to a brand new level with a tweet scorching Acosta as a “whore.”

The incident began after a White House event Friday, where President Donald Trump expressed condolences for those killed during the Thursday shooting at the Capital Gazettenewspaper in Annapolis, Maryland.

OMG! CNN’s @Acosta repeatedly shouts “Mr. President, will you stop calling the press the enemy of the people” at @realDonaldTrump and is shushed by an onlooker! pic.twitter.com/6eEySyHVNx — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) June 29, 2018

At the end of the event, Acosta — clearly out of earshot of the president — repeatedly shouted “Will you stop calling the press the enemy of the people, sir?”

Rare for a publicity whore like yourself to be considered an “enemy.” “Court jester” maybe… #JagoffJimAcosta pic.twitter.com/JlndhOxw6D — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 1, 2018

Indeed, Acosta is a bit more of a court jester. See, there was something that he didn’t mention. When it came to this trying “to ask the president if he would stop calling (the media) the enemy of the people,” there was no way Trump could respond. And Jim Acosta knew this. – READ MORE

