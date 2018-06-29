James Woods takes Michael Avenatti to the SHED for shameful immigration tweet

Seems James Woods has had enough of Michael Avenatti’s BS, like most other Americans. Especially since Michael has switched gears from Stormy Daniels (who seems to have drifted magically out of the news) to exploiting illegal immigrant children who may be separated from their parents at the border.

Your fifteen minutes are beyond over. Why don’t you and DeRay and Hogg all have dinner together and talk about the glory days. You’re all the chum of history. https://t.co/R51OT2DodR — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) June 28, 2018

Oof. He also jabbed DeRay and Hogg, both of whom seem to have disappeared. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1