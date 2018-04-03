True Pundit

James Woods Spots Epic Traffic Sign About Illegals, Instantly Goes Viral

Posted on
For those of you who haven’t visited Los Angeles recently, the roads are (predictably) a mess.

This isn’t just because one of the most ostensibly eco-conscious cities in the world is also filled with tons and tons of cars. It’s also because the penurious state doesn’t exactly have the money to fix them.

However, as one group of street artists noted in this recent work, the state has plenty of money for other priorities — and Woods decided to tweet it out for the world to see.

Yes, Los Angeles has the second-worst streets in the country, according to a 2016 report from TRIP. That’s just behind San Francisco-Oakland — which, I bet you can guess which state that’s in, too. – READ MORE

