James Woods Spots Epic Traffic Sign About Illegals, Instantly Goes Viral

For those of you who haven’t visited Los Angeles recently, the roads are (predictably) a mess.

This isn’t just because one of the most ostensibly eco-conscious cities in the world is also filled with tons and tons of cars. It’s also because the penurious state doesn’t exactly have the money to fix them.

However, as one group of street artists noted in this recent work, the state has plenty of money for other priorities — and Woods decided to tweet it out for the world to see.

When driving through the hell that Los Angeles has become… pic.twitter.com/7sQBPwWLgj — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) April 2, 2018

Yes, Los Angeles has the second-worst streets in the country, according to a 2016 report from TRIP. That’s just behind San Francisco-Oakland — which, I bet you can guess which state that’s in, too. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1