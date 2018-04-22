Politics
James Woods’ Response to Hillary’s They-Wouldn’t-Let-Me-Win Whine Is Pure Gold
Woods was responding to an excerpt of the book “Chasing Hillary” by Times staff writer Amy Chozick. The excerpt was published online on Friday.
The piece was headlined “They Were Never Going to Let Me Be President,” and described one scene when the failed Democrat candidate for president was told by campaign manager Robby Mook — as late Nov. 8 became early Nov. 9 — that her defeat was inevitable.
You couldn’t beat 1.) a dope-smoking block party organizer, 2.) a dandruff ridden old Commie from Vermont, or 3.) a reality TV host. It’s not “they” who stopped you, Honey Bunny, it’s YOU! #UnelectableHagBag pic.twitter.com/jSknGP78HQ
— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) April 21, 2018
