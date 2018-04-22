James Woods’ Response to Hillary’s They-Wouldn’t-Let-Me-Win Whine Is Pure Gold

Woods was responding to an excerpt of the book “Chasing Hillary” by Times staff writer Amy Chozick. The excerpt was published online on Friday.

The piece was headlined “They Were Never Going to Let Me Be President,” and described one scene when the failed Democrat candidate for president was told by campaign manager Robby Mook — as late Nov. 8 became early Nov. 9 — that her defeat was inevitable.

You couldn’t beat 1.) a dope-smoking block party organizer, 2.) a dandruff ridden old Commie from Vermont, or 3.) a reality TV host. It’s not “they” who stopped you, Honey Bunny, it’s YOU! #UnelectableHagBag pic.twitter.com/jSknGP78HQ — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) April 21, 2018

Woods tweeted: “You couldn’t beat 1.) a dope-smoking block party organizer. 2) a dandruff ridden old Commie from Vermont. 3) a reality TV host. It’s not ‘they’ who stopped you, Honey Bunny, it’s YOU!”

Read more at westernjournal.com

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1