View our Privacy Policy

True Pundit

Politics

James Woods’ Response to Hillary’s They-Wouldn’t-Let-Me-Win Whine Is Pure Gold

Posted on by
Share:

Woods was responding to an excerpt of the book “Chasing Hillary” by Times staff writer Amy Chozick. The excerpt was published online on Friday.

The piece was headlined “They Were Never Going to Let Me Be President,” and described one scene when the failed Democrat candidate for president was told by campaign manager Robby Mook — as late Nov. 8 became early Nov. 9 — that her defeat was inevitable.

Woods tweeted: “You couldn’t beat 1.) a dope-smoking block party organizer. 2) a dandruff ridden old Commie from Vermont. 3) a reality TV host. It’s not ‘they’ who stopped you, Honey Bunny, it’s YOU!”

Read more at westernjournal.com

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

James Woods' Response to Hillary's They-Wouldn't-Let-Me-Win Whine Is Pure Gold
James Woods' Response to Hillary's They-Wouldn't-Let-Me-Win Whine Is Pure Gold

Absolutely priceless...

Conservative Tribune Conservative Tribune
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: