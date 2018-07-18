James Woods Reaches Back to 1776 and Drops a Powder Keg on James Comey’s Powdered Wig

James Comey as a poet and philosopher is right up there with a the cast of the Jersey Shore.

Comey’s latest Tweet, channeling his inner Benedict Arnold, didn’t work out so well.

And James Woods pounced on the fired FBI director like King George on a turkey dinner.

We are in fact counteracting the ambition of an unruly mob disgruntled by their loss of an election. The Founding Fathers’ design is working like a charm, sir. https://t.co/iJj9WYKZz6 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 18, 2018

