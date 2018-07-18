True Pundit

Entertainment Politics

James Woods Reaches Back to 1776 and Drops a Powder Keg on James Comey’s Powdered Wig

Posted on by
Share:

James Comey as a poet and philosopher is right up there with a the cast of the Jersey Shore.

Comey’s latest Tweet, channeling his inner Benedict Arnold, didn’t work out so well.

And James Woods pounced on the fired FBI director like King George on a turkey dinner.

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: