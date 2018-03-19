Entertainment Politics
James Woods Posts Brutal Rhyme About Hillary, Sheriff Israel
“When bullets are flying and people are dying,” Woods tweeted, “these are the LAST two people on earth you would call.” He included a picture of Broward Country Sheriff Scott Israel and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.
When bullets are flying and people are dying, these are the LAST two people on earth you would call. pic.twitter.com/Rc7HNQqrjw
— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) March 18, 2018
Clinton, of course, is known for a series of documented failures in what she probably euphemistically refers to as her career of public service. – READ MORE
Conservative Tribune