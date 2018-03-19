James Woods Posts Brutal Rhyme About Hillary, Sheriff Israel

“When bullets are flying and people are dying,” Woods tweeted, “these are the LAST two people on earth you would call.” He included a picture of Broward Country Sheriff Scott Israel and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

When bullets are flying and people are dying, these are the LAST two people on earth you would call. pic.twitter.com/Rc7HNQqrjw — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) March 18, 2018

Clinton, of course, is known for a series of documented failures in what she probably euphemistically refers to as her career of public service. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1